Marvel has done its best to keep a tight lid on Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highly anticipated third solo film starring Tom Holland, although rumors persist of a return by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield thanks to some multiverse shenanigans. Of course, none of that is confirmed (and Garfield even shut it down), so fans have made due with whatever tiny clues they can get from the production. In this case, Marvel fans just got a smooth assist from Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned, in the Spider-trilogy and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram taken by his No Way Home co-star Zendaya.

Judging by the set photos posted by Batalon, it appears that Holland’s Peter Parker somehow returns to school despite Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio revealing his secret identity to the whole world in the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, Peter is looking pretty banged up in one of the shots, so it looks like his no-longer-secret superhero life and personal life aren’t exactly gelling.

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man out of the picture, Peter will reportedly have a new mentor in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Strange’s involvement is what sparked rumors of the third film tackling the multiverse, but good luck getting Holland to admit any of that. As for the rumored Spider-Man, Maguire has been radio silent while Garfield recently made headlines after he denied his involvement in the film in an interview. Although, whether Garfield was telling the whole truth or playing coy is open for debate.

(Via Jacob Batalon on Instagram)