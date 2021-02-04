While promoting his latest film Cherry, Tom Holland couldn’t help but get Marvel fans hyped for his third solo Spider-Man film that’s currently in production. Holland called himself “that lucky little sh*t” for getting to star in the epic sequel, which he promises will be one of the biggest standalone movies that the MCU has ever seen. But just like Spidey, Holland managed to dodge and weave attempts to get him to reveal the plot or confirm rumors that the film will address the Multiverse by bringing back previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Via Variety:

I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it.

Of course, the third Homecoming film is his now Holland’s sixth outing with Marvel, and he’s become quite the expert on getting fans pumped for a full Spidey experience. The actor recently helped unveiled the new “Web-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure” ride coming to Disney parks in California and France. Holland praised the ride for actually putting fans in a real location, which is something he didn’t even get when he entered the Marvel universe. “When I first joined playing Spider-Man, I went to Avengers Headquarters and it was just a bunch of green screens. So the fact that there’s going to be a legit place where people can go and visit is pretty awesome,” Holland said in a first-look video. “For me, personally, it’s the most I’ve ever felt like Spider-Man.”

(Via Variety)