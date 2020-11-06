Tom Holland Is Giving Spider-Man A Second Mask, Just To Be Safe

In an attempt to show how seriously Tom Holland is taking COVID safety while filming Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta, the actor just shared a photo from the set where he’s taking masking-up to the extreme. In a new Instagram photo that shows Holland posing in his newly upgraded Spidey suit from the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he’s also seen wearing a regular, paper face mask like the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man that he is. Peter Parker is enough of a science geek to know the risks to himself, and he definitely can’t be bringing germs home to sweet, not-so-old-now-but-still Aunt May.

You can see Holland (double) masking up below:

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Holland being a responsible wall-crawler while gearing up for the next Spider-Man film. At the end of October, he posted a video of himself landing in Atlanta where his excitement is fully palpable even while a massive COVID mask covers his lovable face.

Holland will eventually be joined by Benedict Cumberbatch, as recent reports have revealed that Doctor Strange will serve as Peter Parker’s new mentor following the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. The good doctor will presumably help Holland’s Spidey navigate the multiverse, which might explain the surprise return of Jamie Foxx’s Electro. That casting decision has Marvel fans buzzing about the possibility that the Spider-Verse could be making its live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans last got a glimpse of the multiple Spider-realities in the groundbreaking animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which also has comic fans itching to see that film’s hero, Miles Morales, show up alongside Holland’s Spidey. Will that happen in Spider-Man 3? It’s too early to tell, but with the multiverse becoming a central part of the new slate of MCU films, just about anything is possible.

(Via Tom Holland on Instagram)