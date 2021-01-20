Tom Holland is currently filming his sixth appearance as Spider-Man (three Marvel movies and soon-to-be three solo films for those keeping count), but he still remembers the grueling process to land wall-crawling part like it was yesterday. While chatting with Daniel Kaaluya for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, Holland opened up about the seven-month audition process that Marvel put him through and his computer-shattering reaction when he learned he was going to be the new Spidey.

According to Holland, he knew things were moving in his direction after he had a chance to riff with Robert Downey Jr., which is something that Marvel doesn’t encourage during the audition process. They prefer the actors stick to the lines, but Downey Jr. changed the scene on the fly and what are the people in the room going to do? Tell Iron Man he can’t improvise?

“We started riffing with each other, and I mean, to sound like a bit of a dick, I rang my mum afterward and was like, ‘I think I’ve got it.’” Holland told Kaluuya. However, it’d be almost two months later until Holland heard anything, and when the young actor did learn that he landed the part, it was through the press, which almost caused some serious property damage. Via Variety:

“I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me,” he says. “I type in ‘Marvel.’ I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. It said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’ I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’”

You can see Holland talking to Kaaluya about the life-changing moment above.

(Via Variety)