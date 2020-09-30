The New PS5 Spider-Man Sure Does Look A Lot Like Tom Holland, Huh?

With the release of the new Playstation 5 console just around the corner, Sony is showing off it’s upgraded version of the hit Marvel’s Spider-Man game for the PS4, but fans are not exactly feeling one very big and noticeable change to the wall-crawler’s appearance.

Titled Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and referred to by Sony as the “definitive version of the game,” the updated installment will be a technical showcase for the PS5’s graphical power that can pump out fancier shadows, lighting, and “individually rendered shades of hair.” (You can’t have a good video game without great hair, right?) However, the publishers behind Marvel’s Spider-Man took things one step further by completely replacing the original face actor for Peter Parker. Via the official Playstation blog:

This does bring us to one of the bigger changes. In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life.

As you can easily see in the video above, the new Peter Parker looks an awful lot like Tom Holland, almost eerily so. And we’re not the only ones who noticed. Spider-Man fans were quick to react to the new face actor reveal, which caused Holland to trend on Twitter even though the poor guy didn’t do anything.

Tom Holland Hom Tolland pic.twitter.com/AVNuyoojSe — Smart Alec (@_TheSmartAlec) September 30, 2020

yaknow, this kinda sucks cuz i liked the old peter model because it really did feel like if peter parker had been spiderman for 8 years

this is just attempting to be tom holland again https://t.co/X0pAQ0XSgs — Do you want to know where the real hell is hiding (@PittyPolyPhonic) September 30, 2020

While most of the reactions centered around the awkward face change and how it feels like shoehorning the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the game world, one bold user suggested, “Ah, but what if it’s not Tom Holland?” and it’s a pretty convincing argument.

why’s everyone saying the ps5 peter parker looks like tom holland? i think he looks like the good doctor LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/R7jzospzDJ — evie 🎃🔞 (@buppysurprise) September 30, 2020

However, if the goal is to emulate the MCU, then we gotta agree with “Johnny” that there’s only way to go from here:

If we getting Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man for PS5 than we need Zendaya as Mary Jane. pic.twitter.com/c23M89o3nZ — Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) September 30, 2020

Make Zendaya a playable character, you cowards!

