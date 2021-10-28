When the deal that allowed Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to “share” Spider-Man very publicly fell apart after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Summer 2019, there were several headlines about how Tom Holland helped bring both sides back together after making a drunken phone call to Disney CEO Bob Iger. However, according to a new Empire feature on Holland’s upcoming jaunt in the multiverse-spanning Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor admits that he started “pitching” new Spidey plans with Sony in case the relationship with Marvel was truly over. Via Comic Book:

“On the day that the announcement happened that I would no longer be in the MCU… I just drove over to Amy Pascal’s house and sat with her by her pool, and we sat there for hours, just chatting, and pitching movies. How would we do a film without Marvel? Does Peter Parker fall through a portal, and then he’s in the Venom world? Or do we do a Kraven the Hunter film?” “It was a nice distraction… because as a young kid I was so in love with Marvel, and I was so lucky to be a part of it that when they took the rug from under my feet, I was not ready to say goodbye yet…,” he added.

Despite Sony and MCU working things out after a brief period of uncertainty, Holland’s dreams of having Spidey face off with Venom and Kraven the Hunter may still become reality. Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis recently said that a crossover with Spider-Man is in the works, and earlier in the year, Sony cast Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. Considering those were two of Holland’s big wish-list items, one could surmise that his time as Spidey is nowhere close to an end.

