Marvel

The men and women who run Hollywood today likely wish they could make Tom Holland away or trap him in the belly of that whale — or at least hope he was truly caught in a tsunami. These ridiculous statements stem from Holland’s tendency to spoil films before they’ve hit the general public. The folks at Marvel know it very well at this point, placing him far away from fellow spoiler Mark Ruffalo during the lead up to Avengers: Infinity War, and tasking Benedict Cumberbatch with “babysitting” him during interviews. And now, according to Chris Pratt, Holland is even spoiling movies he doesn’t even appear in.

As Pratt tells Entertainment Weekly during their radio show on Sirius XM, Holland’s working relationship with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J. A. Bayona got him an inside look at the script before Pratt even saw it. A recipe for disaster: