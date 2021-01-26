You might not remember the Tomb Raider movie reboot, and it only came out about three years ago. It starred no less than Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander, and though it grossed a ton overseas, only a modest chunk of that was from the United States. But that wasn’t enough to kill the franchise. Indeed, Variety reports that the sequel is stepping up, tasking Misha Green — creator of last year’s acclaimed HBO show Lovecraft Country — to write and direct, with Vikander returning.

Lovecraft Country, which was produced by Jordan Peele, followed African-American characters as they travel through 1950’s Jim Crow South, happening upon mysteries and creatures inspired by legendary horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. It was hugely ambitious and ripe for these times. One can only imagine what Green has in store for a movie based on a video game about an archaeologist fighting ancient demons and such.

When the news broke, Green was almost without words:

My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m thinking something like: 🔦⛏🗻🗿🧟‍♂️👊🏻🏺 🦖🔫🔫🏃🏻‍♀️ *whispers* Who’s as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? 🤑💃🏾🤩 #TombRaider — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) January 25, 2021

So Green can add Tomb Raider to her pile. She first came of notice in 2016, when she co-created Underground, a WGN show about the Underground Railroad in Antebellum Georgia. She’s also hard at work on Netflix’s The Mother and she’s producing a remake of the blaxploitation classic Cleopatra Jones. Her Lara Croft will sure be something.

(Via Variety)