James Franco’s Golden Globes win for Best Performance Of An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy was because of Tommy Wiseau. Franco gets this. Without The Room, there is no The Disaster Artist, which he’s called the best movie he’s ever made. So, appropriately, he invited up Wiseau himself for his awards speech, but specifically to share the stage, unbeknownst to Wiseau.
Watch as Wiseau goes hard for the mic only to get shut down by Franco, who has a long list of people to thank. There’s a good chance Tommy just wanted to say to Franco: “I’m so happy I have you as my best friend, and I love Lisa so much,” but now we’ll never know. If anything, this just adds to the legend of Wiseau.
wait. who is wiseau in disaster artist?
Yeah, I dont remember seeing him. Maybe he was such a brilliant actor that we didnt notice and fooled us all along?
Doesn’t everyone who plays a real person and wears a thin veil of prosthetics always win? He was good, bit it wasnt enough to make me forget he was James Franco.
That was the most entertaining thing that happened all night.
Franco made the movie, played the part, won the award, invited Wiseau on stage, and had maybe 2 minutes to speak. Plus he wanted to pay a nice tribute to his brother. Giving the mic to a loose cannon like Wiseau could have been a disaster. Why do people always have to try to take down James Franco? He deserved the win and I thought he handled the whole thing beautifully.
100% agree.