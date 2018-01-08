James Franco Blocked Tommy Wiseau From Hijacking His Golden Globes Award Speech

#Golden Globes 2018 #Golden Globes #James Franco
01.07.18 3 months ago 6 Comments

James Franco’s Golden Globes win for Best Performance Of An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy was because of Tommy Wiseau. Franco gets this. Without The Room, there is no The Disaster Artist, which he’s called the best movie he’s ever made. So, appropriately, he invited up Wiseau himself for his awards speech, but specifically to share the stage, unbeknownst to Wiseau.

Watch as Wiseau goes hard for the mic only to get shut down by Franco, who has a long list of people to thank. There’s a good chance Tommy just wanted to say to Franco: “I’m so happy I have you as my best friend, and I love Lisa so much,” but now we’ll never know. If anything, this just adds to the legend of Wiseau.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden Globes 2018#Golden Globes#James Franco
TAGSGOLDEN GLOBESGolden Globes 2018james francoTHE DISASTER ARTISTTHE ROOMTOMMY WISEAU

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 17 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP