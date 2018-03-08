In Scary Love, Tommy Wiseau is a bounty hunter searching for his lost love in a dystopian Los Angeles and is possibly wearing his own personal sunglasses. Scary Love is also the first film Wiseau has starred in that he hasn’t written/directed/produced/personally financed, and it shows what an Oscar-nominated semi-biopic can do to for a career.

From the outside looking in, it all seems to make sense and feels very “Tommy Wiseau.”

The Hollywood Reporter, which debuted the teaser, has a description from TeleFantasy, the production company behind the bizarre and quite possibly awesomely terrible upcoming movie: “[Scary Love is a] science fiction tale told in the style of classic B-movies and outfitted with practical special effects, laser beams and lunatic ideas which are guaranteed to make it the next big midnight movie hit.”

The single line groaned by Wiseau certainly makes it sound like he’s being torn apart by a futuristic Lisa, but how well will Wiseau channel his earnest self now that he’s (possibly) become self-aware? Did director Jennifer Juniper Stratford get the best Tommy Wiseau performance ever? Or do we have to wait for his reunion with The Room‘s Greg Sestero in Best F(r)iends later this year?

So far there’s no information on the release of Scary Love.

