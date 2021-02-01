Top Dawg Teases A New Isaiah Rashad Video With Duke Deuce

It has been a little over four years since Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Isaiah Rashad has released an album. He jokingly made light of his tendency to overthink and delay his projects with his perfectionism on his last album, 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade, but for his longsuffering fans, his release reticence is no laughing matter. However, today they were given a modicum of hope; Rashad appears to be filming a new music video with fellow Tennessee native Duke Deuce, which we’ve learned courtesy of TDE’s Top Dawg himself.

Although Top tends to be relatively quiet on his social channels, he broke his silence today with a video post on Instagram catching several seconds of the nighttime video shoot that saw Duke and Zay dancing in a parking lot, with Rashad clearly picking up on Duke’s signature exuberant energy. Meanwhile, Isaiah posted his own photo from the shoot to his Instagram Story, while Duke posted a solo clip of his spastic dance moves a day ago

Isaiah has slow-rolled this album, tentatively titled The House Is Burning, for a while, teasing the title during an Instagram Live stream, debuting a pair of songs at 2019’s Day N Vegas festival, and contributing “Why Worry” to Top Dawg Appreciation Week last year.

While fans have been waiting for the project for quite some time, Zay says he won’t release it without a guest feature from Young Dolph, so let’s hope the Memphis native can submit his verse in a timely manner and get the ball rolling in earnest.

Check out the video snippets from Top Dawg and Duke Deuce above.