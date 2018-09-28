NBC

The cast for the totally-unnecessary-but-also-completely-necessary Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, just got a little more “good.” Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer are back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, obviously, while Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Thomasin McKenzie, and Ed Harris (who will presumably be the film’s villain, because Ed Harris) will also feel the need… the need for speed, and a hefty paycheck. Also along for the ride is Manny Jacinto, who plays everyone’s favorite dumb dumb, Jason Mendoza, on everyone’s favorite show about burritos (and whether humans can better themselves), The Good Place.

Jacinto will play Fritz, a pilot, and that’s literally all the information we have about the character. I have an idea for what his code name might be, though.

NBC

Little is known about the plot for Top Gun: Bortles, other than Variety reporting that the film “will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.” (Interestingly, that goes against the party-nerd wishes of director Joseph Kosinksi, who said last year that he “would never want to see a movie about drones. For me, Top Gun has always been not about fighter planes. It’s been about fighter pilots.”)

Top Gun: Maverick opens on June 26, 2020.

