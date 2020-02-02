Paramount Pictures already released one Top Gun: Maverick trailer, but there’s no time like the Super Bowl to drop more adrenaline-fueled emphasis on the stunts. Oh, and Tom Cruise is (notably) breathing quite heavily throughout this spot. “Take My Breath Away” never seemed so appropriate to mention. Good luck getting that song out of your head for the rest of the game, so let’s just embrace it.

As everyone must be aware by now, Tom Cruise is definitely reprising his role from the 1984 movie that still inspires plenty of “need for speed” jokes. Here, Paramount Pictures brings us a few moments that we’ve already seen in the trailer, but we also see Maverick training, which gives plenty of opportunity for adrenaline-fueled breathing. And it’s no wonder, for he’ll be dealing with new, young-whippersnapper pilots in this film, including the son of the late Goose, Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, who will be played by Miles Teller.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for this long-awaited sequel:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, a.k.a. “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and more opens on June 26, 2020.