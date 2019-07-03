Disney Quietly Removed A ‘Casting Couch’ Scene From ‘Toy Story 2’

PIXAR

In the early days of Pixar, before dinosaurs were good and cars killed all humans and took over the planet, the animation company would include “outtakes” during the end credits of its films. A Bug’s Life had them, as did Monsters, Inc. and Toy Story 2, which came out 20 years ago. But Disney, which purchased Pixar in 2006, recently removed one of the fake bloopers from the Toy Story sequel in response to the #MeToo movement.

The scene in question involves Stinky Pete the Prospector, voiced by Kelsey Grammer, flirting with two Barbie “absolutely twins” dolls in his toy box and offering them a part in Toy Story 3. But when he realizes he’s being filmed, Pete’s demeanor changes and he awkwardly walks away. It’s a parody of the so-called casting couch, the practice of “requesting sexual favors by an employer or person in a position of power and authority from a job applicant or subordinate in return for a job or for career advancement,” and it’s less funny now than it was 1999, especially following sexual harassment allegations against former Pixar CCO John Lasseter. Via Deadline:

The scene deletion, which reportedly affects both Blu-ray and download versions, was first reported by film site Rereleasenews. Disney recently rereleased the entire Toy Story series on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD to coincide with the June release of Toy Story 4.

All the outtakes, including the one with Stinky Pete, can still be seen on YouTube.

(Via Deadline)