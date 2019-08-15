Another 2019 Disney Movie Has Joined The Billion Dollar Club

PIXAR

The five highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office in 2019 are, in order, Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), The Lion King ($1.3 billion), Captain Marvel ($1.1 billion), Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.09 billion), and Aladdin ($1.03 billion). These unfathomably popular (if not critically beloved) films have a lot in common: they’re either remakes or part of a cinematic universe, they hail from Disney or Sony, and they were the only movies this year to make over $1 billion… before Thursday, when the billion dollar club got a new member.

And you’ll never believe this: it’s a sequel from Disney!

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The animated fourquel hit $1.001 billion in worldwide ticket sales on Thursday, becoming the fourth Pixar movie ever and fifth Disney movie this year to join the elusive billion-dollar club.

Disney is the only studio to have five $1 billion grossers in a single year (the previous record was four, set by — you guessed it — Disney in 2016), and there’s still Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, both of which should make at least $1.5 billion, to come. Meanwhile, according to Box Office Mojo, 2019’s lowest worldwide-grosser is something from Viva Pictures called Tall Tales from the Magical Garden of Antoon Krings ($220 total!). I’m hearing Disney is planning a live-action remake… and it’s already made $2 billion.

It looks really good.

(Via Variety)