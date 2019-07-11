PIXAR

The stated intent of One Million Moms, a division within the American Family Association (Christian) organization, is to “give moms an impact with the decision-makers and let them know we are upset with the messages they are sending our children and the values (or lack of them) they are pushing.” In other words, they complain about Pop Tarts, Muppets, and now, Toy Story 4.

The fourth Toy Story movie (and the best franchise film to come out this blockbuster season, with the possible exception of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) has already made $662 million at the worldwide box office. It’s also received overwhelming positive reviews… from everyone except One Million Moms members, who are boycotting it over a “dangerous” lesbian scene:

At the start of the movie, when Woody’s new owner Bonnie goes for her first day of kindergarten, in the background there is a quick scene where one child is dropped off by two moms. Later, the moms return to pick up their child who gives them a hug. The scene is subtle in order to to desensitize children. But it is obvious that the child has two mothers, and they are parenting together. Toy Story 4 is the last place parents would expect their children to be confronted with content regarding sexual orientation. Issues of this nature are being introduced too early and too soon. It is extremely common yet unnecessary.

Imagine being the one mom who had to see Toy Story 4 and report back to the other 999,999 moms about all the animated wickedness she saw. I would pay at least $20 to be in that room when Forky came up.