Disney

Toy Story 4 will soon return to (probably) make all the tissue boxes appear in theaters. This installment will, of course, reunite Tom Hanks’ Woody and Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear, but that’s not all. Other toys shall be played by Key and Peele, and Keanu Reeves will play a troubled stuntman who’s constantly reliving his failed moments of the past. Oh, and there’s, um, Forky on the way with Bo Peep making a return. Is that enough to fill out the voice cast? No way.

USA Today nabbed the news of four comedy icons who’ve also joined the picture. Those would be Betty White, Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner and Carol Burnett, and their character names are seriously punny, so we’re getting a “teething toy” called Bitey White, a pachyderm called Melephant Brooks, along with Chairol Burnett and Carl Reineroceros. This all sounds terribly corny, but it’s a nostalgia movie, and White and Reiner are pumped:

“It was wonderful the way they incorporated our names into the characters,” White says. “And I’m a sucker for animals, so the tiger was just perfect!” Adds Reiner: “To be represented by a cute little toy character is not the worst thing in the world.”

Well, Duke Caboom is still the coolest name of the bunch, no offense to Betty White. Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21.

(Via USA Today)