Bo Peep Takes Charge In The First Clip From ‘Toy Story 4’

After being left out of Toy Story 3, Bo Peep will have a major role in Toy Story 4 (she’s even got the action-ready poster to prove it). “I have a big part, I’m thrilled,” actress Annie Potts, who voices Bo Peep, said last year. “Most of (my work) is with [Tom Hanks]. I’ve never done any animation before where you got to work with the other actors… But because of the nature of what we’re doing, we’ve been having Tom and me together. That’s fun! That is really fun!” Naturally, because Potts and Hanks (good name for a detective agency) spent so much time recording together, Bo Peep and Woody are front-and-center in the clip from Toy Story 4 that premiered on Friday’s Good Morning America.

In the sneak peek above, Bo directs her sheep, Billy, Goat, and Gruff (“They have names?” “You never asked”), along with Jessie, Slinky, Barbies, and Buzz, to assist in a rescue mission. (Some weird Bulbasaur-looking toy is involved, too.) It’s a big change from how the character is usually presented, as Woody’s flirty romantic interest, or in the words of Potts, “Bo’s got some ‘tude now.”

Here’s more on the Pixar film.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens on June 21, the same day as the new Chucky movie.