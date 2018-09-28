‘Toy Story 4’ Might Somehow Be Even Sadder Than ‘Toy Story 3’

Toy Story, one of the greatest movie trilogies of all-time (do not @ me), will soon become a tetralogy. After some behind-the-scenes turmoil (original writers Rashida Jones, of Parks and Recreation fame, and Will McCormack left the project over “philosophical differences,” and Pixar founder John Lasseter was accused of sexual misconduct), Toy Story 4 comes out next year with much of the original cast, including Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear. (Randy Newman is back, too.) In an interview with The Talk, the Last Man Standing star discussed the animated film, and how much it made him cry:

“I gotta resist getting emotional. I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story. It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene. I would love to be a Washington leaker. I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters, but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.”

I’m sure I don’t have to remind you what happens during the third act of Toy Story 3, and I won’t, because I don’t want you to start crying. But with THAT scene in mind, is it possible that, based on Allen’s comments, Toy Story 4 cooked up something even sadder? It’s especially perplexing because the film, at one point, was a “love story” between Woody and Boo Peep. Since that announcement, though, three-quarters of the script was re-written. Now, Toy Story 4 is 90 minutes of Woody and Totoro watching Last Man Standing. Sad!

