Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Most trailer reaction videos are bad, but most trailer reaction videos don’t have Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. The Key and Peele duo reunited to comment on the first teaser for Toy Story 4, featuring reluctant new toy Forky (who was quickly overshadowed by Detective Pikachu). The Oscar winner and Friends from College star voice Bunny and Ducky (think: the Liam Neesons valet guys, but as cute animals), “two carnival prizes who are eager to be won,” according to Pixar. “But when their plans are rudely interrupted by Woody and his friends, they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall.”

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley called Key and Peele “two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen. Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Toy Story 4 opens on June 21, 2019.