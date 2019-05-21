The New ‘Toy Story 4′ Trailer Gives The Spotlight To Forky And Keanu Reeves’ Canadian Daredevil Toy

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.21.19

The first words spoken in the new Toy Story 4 trailer are from Forky, who asks Woody, “Why am I alive?” Is it too soon to declare Toy Story 4 a masterpiece? (Please do not quote me on this if Toy Story 4 isn’t a masterpiece.)

In the closing minutes of Toy Story 3, which came out nine (!) years ago, Andy passed along Woody and the gang to Bonnie; she’s quickly taken a shine to her new toys, as well as one she made herself in kindergarten: Forky. Woody sees it as his responsibility to introduce the anxious spork to the life of being a beloved plaything, but things quickly go awry during a family road trip. While attempting to rescue Forky, Woody runs into Bo Peep again and meets world-famous Canadian daredevil, voiced by Keanu Reeves. Like I said: masterpiece.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Toy Story 4 opens on June 21.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pixar
TAGSMovie TrailersPIXARtoy storyTOY STORY 4

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP