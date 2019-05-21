Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first words spoken in the new Toy Story 4 trailer are from Forky, who asks Woody, “Why am I alive?” Is it too soon to declare Toy Story 4 a masterpiece? (Please do not quote me on this if Toy Story 4 isn’t a masterpiece.)

In the closing minutes of Toy Story 3, which came out nine (!) years ago, Andy passed along Woody and the gang to Bonnie; she’s quickly taken a shine to her new toys, as well as one she made herself in kindergarten: Forky. Woody sees it as his responsibility to introduce the anxious spork to the life of being a beloved plaything, but things quickly go awry during a family road trip. While attempting to rescue Forky, Woody runs into Bo Peep again and meets world-famous Canadian daredevil, voiced by Keanu Reeves. Like I said: masterpiece.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Toy Story 4 opens on June 21.