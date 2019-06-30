Warner Bros.

In what must be a first, the top ten movies at this week’s box office include three evil dolls, including the top two entries, battling out out for the top spot. That spot easily went to Toy Story 4, which may not be playing as well as Pixar had hoped, but it’s still doing very well, pacing ahead of Toy Story 3. Pixar’s latest, which features a number of horror tropes, including several creepy dolls, like Creepy Gabby Gabby, scored another $58.4 million to bring its 10-day total to $236 million, which is about $8 million ahead of where the original was nine years ago on its way to $415 million domestic. The fourth installment is also doing just fine overseas, as well, with earnings about even with its domestic take, so far.

Another creepy doll, the title character in Gary Dauberman’s Annabelle Comes Home not only fell short of Toy Story 4, but also landed at the low end of expectations with $31.2 million since its Wednesday opening (it actually earned $20 million over the three-day weekend). The seventh film in the Conjuring series and the third Annabelle movie also fell short of the previous two versions (Annabelle opened with $37 million and Annabelle Creation earned $35 million in its opening weekend), although the $31 million take is more than its production budget. Because these horror films earned twice as much overseas, New Line Cinema is plenty satisfied with the result, which was helped by relatively positive reviews (70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes).

Danny Boyle’s reasonably enjoyable new entry Yesterday took third place this weekend, earning a decent $17 million on its opening weekend. The film was met with mixed-to-positive reviews (60 percent), but audiences really dug it, giving it an A- Cinemascore. The musical aspect and positive word of mouth will probably give the film, scripted by Richard Curtis (About Time, Four Weddings and a Funeral), decent legs, although with a modest $26 million budget and decent prospects overseas (especially in the UK), the film is well on its way to profitability.