A Twins sequel is not new. As early as 2012 Universal announced they were hoping to reunite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. It was to be called Triplets, and the two mismatched brothers would discover there was a third one all along. He would be played by Eddie Murphy. That never happened. But the project is back in the works, and while Murphy, despite his semi-recent comeback, is not in it. But Murphy’s Coming 2 America colleague, Tracy Morgan, is.

As per Deadline, the 30 Rock alum will join the former California mayor and the longtime Frank Reynolds in the very belated follow-up, which will join the characters over three decades after their last misadventure. The 1988 film, the fifth highest grossing movie of the year, told the story of a brainy muscleman and a much shorter small time crook who learn they were separated at birth after a bizarre medical experiment. (It was the ‘80s, so there had to be a convoluted reason why Conan the Barbarian and Louie from Taxi were related.) Twins was the Austrian strongman’s first big comedy after a string of action hits, if you don’t count 1970’s Hercules in New York, and it paved the way for the more family-friendly likes of Kindergarten Cop and Jingle All the Way.

Murphy was actually almost in Triplets, but returning director Ivan Reitman — whose son Jason recently rebooted another of his father’s ‘80s smashes, Ghostbusters — said that after hits like My Name is Dolemite and Coming 2 America, he simply “got himself booked up heavily.” They didn’t want to wait, so they got Morgan, who Reitman describes “as one of the funniest men in the world.” Maybe Reitman, Schwarzenegger, and DeVito can get Murphy to join them, should they revive Junior.

