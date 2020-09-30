Even among Fantastic Four movies, the 2015 version is considered the Bad One. That’s saying something, too, because they’re all bad: 1994’s The Fantastic Four was never officially released, although bootlegs are available online for Roger Corman completists; 2005’s Fantastic Four was no Spider-Man 2, released one year prior; and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer couldn’t even win a Teen Choice Award (#JusticeForChiklis). Then there’s 2015’s Fantastic Four, the one with Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, and the wildly miscast Jamie Bell. The Josh Trank-directed film was called “the biggest superhero disaster since Catwoman,” with a 9 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and won three Razzies, including Worst Picture (it tied with Fifty Shades of Grey). As the great Jay Sherman once said, it stinks!

But don’t take my word for it. Let’s hear from the guy who wrote the thing (and the Thing).

During Tuesday night’s “sh*tshow” of a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Jeremy Slater, who co-wrote the Fantastic Four screenplay with Trank and Simon Kinberg, tweeted, “That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR.” Solid joke. Oh, and in case you’re wondering where his politics lay:

Other writers of terrible movies got in on the fun, too, including Alec Berg (The Cat in the Hat), who wrote, “It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote The Cat in the Hat movie,” and John Rogers (Catwoman), who added, “Welcome to the club, mate.”

Mark Hamill and many others added their contribution to the “bad pop culture” canon.

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

That #debate was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote #Sharknado! It was so bad it was bad! — Thunder Levin (@ThunderLevin) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote Disaster Zone: Volcano In New York. https://t.co/6ISQ5eAsLb — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Tooth Fairy. https://t.co/lTReBUjDTW — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and we wrote a scene where The Rock and Zac Efron examine a dead man’s taint. https://t.co/J59iMdAzh4 — Shannon & Swift (@shannonandswift) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote a video game adaptation. https://t.co/pom7rmeiSn — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Strawberry Shortcake: the animated series https://t.co/oEjGFEcjQH — Judy Rothman Rofé (@neurotic_parent) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote the stolen Horse semen Christmas episode of Hawaii Five-0. https://t.co/4QVj5SH4fF — Sue Palmer (@_suecasa) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote all the Carrot Top CALL AT&T commercials. @jerslater — Ted McCagg (@tedmccagg) September 30, 2020

Unlike our elected politicians, bad movies are bringing people together.