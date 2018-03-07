MacKenzie Davis Is Here To Take Care Of Charlize Theron In The ‘Tully’ Trailer

#Charlize Theron
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.07.18

In 2017, Charlize Theron played a bisexual spy living in Russian and a cyberterrorist with bad hair. The physically-demanding performances were for action-heavy movies Atomic Blonde and The Fate of the Furious, but now the Oscar winner is taking on her most challenging role yet: Motherhood.

Okay, not really, but the full-length trailer for Tully makes raising children seem like a nightmare. Sometimes you just want to eat terrible frozen pizza with someone spilling juice all over it, y’know? Thankfully, mother-of-three Marlo (Theron) receives some assistance from Tully (Halt and Catch Fire standout MacKenzie Davis), a night nurse who is “here to take care of you.”

That job title — “night nurse” — might sound like someone who will try “to kill the family and the mom survives and she has to walk with a cane at the end,” but in actuality, Tully was hired by Marlo’s brother (Mark Duplass) to help her with the kids / get some sleep. “You can’t fix the parts without treating the whole,” she says, to which Marlo responds, “No one’s treated my ‘whole’ in a really long time.” A sweet but salty quip? Yup, this is a Diablo Cody joint.

The Jason Reitman-directed Tully opens on April 20.

