The ‘Twilight’ Movies Are Dominating Netflix’s Most-Watched List

Like a different kind of vampire, the Twilight movies are sucking the energy out of Netflix’s most-watched list. The vampire series, starring Kristen Stewart as Bella, Robert Pattinson as Edward, and the creepiest CGI baby that you ever did see as Renesmee, was recently added to the streaming service, where it’s dominating the top 10.

Netflix’s most-watched title in the U.S. as of Wednesday morning is something called Virgin River, which isn’t a Twilight movie but sounds like it could be, followed by the new season of Mindy Kaling’s excellent Never Have I Ever then the original Twilight at #3. The Twilight Saga: New Moon is #5, while The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 is #7, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse is #8, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 is #9. There are only (only?) five Twilight movies, and they’re all in the Netflix top 10.

You know what’s not in the top 10 because it’s clogged with sparkly vampires? Gunpowder Milkshake, the fun beat-him-up action movie with Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti, or any of the Fear Street movies, or the new season of Tim Robinson’s brilliant sketch series I Think You Should Leave. Remember earlier when I said Virgin River would be an excellent alternate title for Twilight? That’s still true, but an even better one is Coffin Flops.

it's just hours and hours of footage of real people falling out of coffins at funerals pic.twitter.com/ZDuugzqoBT — I think you should leave turbo team 2.0 (@ITYSL) July 10, 2021

Also, if you have never seen any of the Twilight movies and want to watch the best one, go straight to The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. It’s wild.