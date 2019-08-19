Kristen Stewart Is Trapped At Bottom Of The Ocean In The ‘Underwater’ Trailer

08.19.19 10 hours ago

It’s that timeless question: which is scarier, space or the ocean? High Life, starring Robert Pattinson, makes the case for space, but Underwater, with his Twilight co-star, makes the case for Team Ocean. No offense to Batman, but I gotta side with K-Stew on this one. In space, no one can hear you scream, but at least there’s no terrifying fish-monster trying to kill you (probably?).

Set seven miles below the surface, Underwater “follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory,” according to the plot summary. Outside of Stewart, the William Eubank-directed film also stars T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, and John Gallagher Jr. “It’s a really dark, scary meditation on isolation,” the Charlie’s Angels actress said about Underwater. “Basically, it’s like a survival movie about a bunch of people that don’t know each other, and the strange, occasionally existential conversations that ensue, and the weird relationships being formed really quickly. The underlying story of [disrupting] something that really should be left in its natural state, and what you can unearth — that’s what keeps it scary.” I hope there’s no Megs down there.

Underwater (now technically a Disney movie!) opens on January 10, 2020.

TAGSkristen stewartMovie Trailersunderwater
