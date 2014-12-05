UPROXX 20: Garrett Morris Would Eat Gumbo & Smoke Weed With Nic Cage

Garrett Morris is an actor and comedian probably most famous for being part of the original cast of Saturday Night Live. Since then he’s appeared in countless films and TV shows, and currently he portrays Earl on the CBS sitcom, 2 Broke Girls. Additionally, Morris has recorded a blues record titled, Black Creole Chronicles and he owns and runs the LA Blues & Comedy Club in Los Angeles.

Garrett was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

It depends. If the bartender is a woman, I’d ask for her number. If it’s a man, I’ll just have a Diet Coke or a virgin pina colada (I like virgins).

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

I would follow Carmen Electra anywhere. But really, I’m happy following Jonathan Kite @jbkite, Matthew Moy @themoywunder, Beth Behrs @bethbehrs, and Kat Dennings @officialkat!

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Deviled Crab and Ice Cream, but not at the same time.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

You’re too young to know the answer to that.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

“Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan, Art Blakey’s “Morning” and Tito Puente’s “Listen Here.”

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Donald Sterling or Michelle Bachmann.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

(NA)

9. Dogs or cats?

I love dogs, but they can be too needy. Cats will instruct you. They’ll let you know when to pet them and they are clear about when you should leave them alone.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I’ve seen a lot of great artists. Aretha Franklin at the Apollo was great. Richard Pryor at the Forum was fantastic.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Notes of A Native Son by James Baldwin

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Someone gave me a place to stay. There was a time when I down and out. A family in New Jersey took me in when I needed it the most.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy, or course. I was on it!

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

You’re too young to know the answer to that too.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

It’s A Wonderful Life by Frank Capra, Treasure of Sierra Madre, the 1st and 2nd Godfathers — the last one was crap.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Michael Cooper – I’m a Lakers Man! F*ck the Celtics.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My Grandmother’s table in New Orleans.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Spiderman 2.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Dorothy Dandridge

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Gumbo or something Italian with marijuana on the side.

