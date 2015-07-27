UPROXX 20: Matt Walsh Appreciates Friendly Carnies

Matt Walsh is an actor and writer perhaps best known for his role on Veep and for being a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy troupe. You may have also seen the former Daily Show correspondent in films like Old School, The Hangover, Role Models, and Semi-Pro. Currently, Walsh stars in Bad Night alongside YouTube sensations Lauren Elizabeth Luthringshausen and Jenn McAllister.
Matt was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.
1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?
Vodka soda with a lime or a Bushmills and soda with lemon.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?
Andy Richter.
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?
True Detective, Ray Donovan.
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes.
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
Salon, Vanity Fair, UCB Comedy.
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?
A lot of stuff from Ben Lee.
7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable?”
A rude person’s face.
8. What’s the last thing you googled?
Sexiest women over 50.
9. Dogs or cats?
Hands down dogs.
10. Best concert of your life was…?
R.E.M. at Sasquatch! Festival.
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
World War 2 by Jeffrey Beever.
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
A nice carnie lady let me and my daughter go twice on a ride for free.
13. South Park or Family Guy?
South Park.
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
Get out in nature.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
Lately, it’s been Ender’s Game or Secret Life of Walter Mitty.
16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?
Chicago Bears and Blackhawks.
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
The Southern coast of Oregon.
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
Mad Max: Fury Road.
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
Evel Knievel.
20 . What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?
I’d grill up some steaks.
Bushmills!?! That’s Protestant whiskey.
I say that all the time. McNulty and shit.
Are we sure that Walsh actually answered these questions? For someone who built their reputation on improv, these answers sound like he vetted them through a focus group.
“Get out in nature”? What kind of crap is that?
To be fair, I think Uproxx should be thankful that anyone at all ever actually tries to give clever answers to these questions
Huh. I expected a lot more from him.
Funny guy, lame answers
Either he had no time, or someone else answered for him.
1999 or 2000-ish the power hour of UCB and Strangers With Candy was 100% required viewing in college. The episode that ended with a city riot and everyone covered in jizz was amazing.
I am very familiar with both shows but don’t know which one you are referencing. Both could have endings like that!
Stranger with Candy is the shit.
@Bill_Brasky it was UCB. Early in the show they do an expose on motel rooms with a black light, and the entire room is covered in jizz. Then they bring it back at the end of the show.
The bad thing about having YouTube stars be the lead in your movie is the fact that their main audience can’t buy tickets. Or even drive to the theater.
Chances are the guy just dropped some honest answers, not funny answers.
Nicholas cage doesn’t want your steaks, you jolly-green jizz face.
He must have read 15 wrong right? Like “What movies can’t you help but change the channel if on?”