UPROXX 20: Matt Walsh Appreciates Friendly Carnies

Getty Image

Matt Walsh is an actor and writer perhaps best known for his role on Veep and for being a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy troupe. You may have also seen the former Daily Show correspondent in films like Old School, The Hangover, Role Models, and Semi-Pro. Currently, Walsh stars in Bad Night alongside YouTube sensations Lauren Elizabeth Luthringshausen and Jenn McAllister.

Matt was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Vodka soda with a lime or a Bushmills and soda with lemon.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Andy Richter.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

True Detective, Ray Donovan.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Salon, Vanity Fair, UCB Comedy.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

A lot of stuff from Ben Lee.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable?”

A rude person’s face.

8. What’s the last thing you googled?

Sexiest women over 50.

9. Dogs or cats?

Hands down dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

R.E.M. at Sasquatch! Festival.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

World War 2 by Jeffrey Beever.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

A nice carnie lady let me and my daughter go twice on a ride for free.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Get out in nature.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Lately, it’s been Ender’s Game or Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Chicago Bears and Blackhawks.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

The Southern coast of Oregon.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Mad Max: Fury Road.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Evel Knievel.

20 . What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I’d grill up some steaks.

PREVIOUSLY: Jim Norton.