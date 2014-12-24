UPROXX’s Favorite Movies Of 2014

7. The Grand Budapest Hotel is Wes Anderson’s Mona Lisa, a perfect mix of powerful acting and zany, goofy comedy. — Andy Isaac
6. The One I Love is the perfect blend of bizarre mindf*ck, modern marriage analysis, and Elisabeth Moss being wonderful, all wrapped up in a low budget package that was available to stream before many of the other movies listed here — most of which I did not see. #TeamCouch — Ryan Perry
5. Interstellar. Vince’s review says it all. — Robo Panda
4. The Babadook is blood-freezingly scary, but it’s also a painfully insightful look at the struggles of a single parent that refuses to adhere to cliches. Jennifer Kent remembers what so many horror movies don’t; that if we care about the characters, you can’t help but be scared. — Dan Seitz
The One I Love, Snowpiecer, Birdman, The Babadook – heck yes. Nice list.
The Guest.
Yes!!!
So…I guess I should see John Wick. Birdman was definitely my favorite movie of the year.
No Guardians of the Galaxy?
Kinda sick of hearing that. It was a perfectly cromulent movie, but it was not best of the year material
I’ll 3rd Guardians of the Galaxy.
@Lloyd Webber You’ve embiggened my noble spirit
Nightcrawler please and thank you.
Second.
Yup
Boyhood?
This was an actual good movies list, not award movie wank fodder list…
Yeah, Vince’s Interstellar review says it all – and it’s not all that good. Why use that to back up putting it on this list?
Because movies are personal, and you can acknowledge a movie has flaws in various places while still hitting you right where it counts.
Lego Movie
Yeah, it was a fantastic movie, not a lot of fucking around it got to the premise pretty quick and established the action not to long after.
Also it was nice for a movie to have characters reacting to the threat of the main character, and then showing you exactly why they were afraid. I believe the review called it out, but the bad guys “oh” is one of the most understated Oh’s ever.
Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick, Snowpiercer, Edge of Tomorrow, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
I guess what I’m saying is: 2014 was great for sci-fi.
My top 5 would look something like this:
1. Gone Girl.
2. La Danza de la Realidad.
3. Under the Skin.
4. Guardians of the Galaxy.
5.
You only liked four movies this year?
That is correct, but to be fair there’s still plenty of movies from this years that I’ve yet to see.
Everything is awesome about the Lego Movie.
Don’t really have a problem with the list since it’s limited to 7 (and Snowpiercer and Birdman were two of my favorites), but I’d add Whiplash for sure since it takes a small plot and turns it into something so engaging.
Lego Movie, Nightcrawler, and Big Hero 6 were also great.
Boyhood was my favorite, followed by Interstellar. I usually hate long movies but those actually packed a lot into 3 hours.
I was underwhelmed by Snowpiercer. Not trying to shit on anyone who really liked it, but I get the feeling that some of its popularity is based on pre-release hype; and the movie just didn’t live up to that at all. I guess I’ll put in a plug for Fury, because I’m not a huge Brad Pitt fan and that movie not only showed him at his best, it did the same for Shia LaBeouf.
Why Don’t You Play In Hell? was awesome.
Also, Dom Hemingway, if only for Jude Law”s performance. And speaking about a boy and his (giant robot) dog – and 2014 being a good year for sci-fi -, Young Ones was pretty great..
I was very surprised by how much I loved The Top Five, the Chris Rock movie.
WHAT!!!!???? How the fuck was Gone Girl not on here????
I liked Snowpiercer, but I’ve had trouble understanding all the fawning over it. It’s a perfectly adequate original science fiction movie, which I suppose we don’t get much fo these days, but for me that doesn’t put it anywhere near a best of list. It just felt mediocre to me.
That said, I love John Wick as #1. Amazing.
Kill of the year tho.
Snowpiercer came out in 2013 soooo let’s put Guardians on this list.