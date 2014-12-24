UPROXX’s Favorite Movies Of 2014

It’s the end of the year — also known as list season. And everybody’s got an opinion on which film was the year’s best. So, I polled the staff to find their favorite movies of the year. These were the results, and we actually have a tie for most popular, which… may not be the movie you’re expecting.

7. The Grand Budapest Hotel is Wes Anderson’s Mona Lisa, a perfect mix of powerful acting and zany, goofy comedy. — Andy Isaac

6. The One I Love is the perfect blend of bizarre mindf*ck, modern marriage analysis, and Elisabeth Moss being wonderful, all wrapped up in a low budget package that was available to stream before many of the other movies listed here — most of which I did not see. #TeamCouch — Ryan Perry

5. Interstellar. Vince’s review says it all. — Robo Panda

4. The Babadook is blood-freezingly scary, but it’s also a painfully insightful look at the struggles of a single parent that refuses to adhere to cliches. Jennifer Kent remembers what so many horror movies don’t; that if we care about the characters, you can’t help but be scared. — Dan Seitz

