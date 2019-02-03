Jordan Peele Released A ‘Super’ Terrifying New Trailer For ‘Us’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Jordan Peele released a new trailer for Us, his follow-up to the Oscar-winning Get Out. Unlike the first teaser, which came out on Christmas, there’s no “I Got 5 on It,” but this clip plays up the film’s weird creepiness, including a better look at the doppelgängers haunting the Wilson family. Peele has previously said that he wants Us to be a “horror movie without any caveats,” and he even made star Lupita Nyong’o watch 10 classics films in the genre, including Funny Games, Let the Right One In, and Martyrs.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the plot synopsis.

Adelaide Wilson [is] returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe, and their two children for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers, Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Us, which stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, opens on March 22.