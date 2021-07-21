John Cena is having quite the year. He’s in the year’s highest-grossing movies (F9), he made his return to wrestling over the weekend, and he still has two more movies to go in 2021: James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (he also recently wrapped up filming for a TV show based on his Peacemaker character) and Vacation Friends.

The raunchy comedy is a chance for Cena to show off his comedic side for the first time since Blockers, which he’s low-key very good in — even with the butt chugging. He plays one-half of a party couple (his partner is Search Party MVP Meredith Hagner) who crashes the wedding of Ron and Kyla (Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji), who they met during a depraved week in Mexico. It’s like your wild high school friends meeting your classy college friends, if your high school friend was John Cena in board shorts.

Here’s more:

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Directed by Clay Tarver, Vacation Friends comes to Hulu on August 27.