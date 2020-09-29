Jurassic World: Dominion, the third and most Laura Dern-starring film in the Jurassic World series and sixth Jurassic movie overall, is currently scheduled to come out on June 11, 2021. “Currently” being the operative word, for obvious reasons. But should the trilogy-capper stick to that date, it will coincide with the debut of Jurassic World VelociCoaster, a new coaster coming to Universal Orlando Resort in “summer 2021.”

The roller coaster will “feature more than 4,700 feet of track, with riders reaching speeds of up to 70 mph,” according to the Orlando-based My News 13, including a “360-degree barrel roll and a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track. The VelociCoaster will also feature a ‘top hat’ that will propel riders 155 feet into the air before they plunge into an 80-degree drop.” In other, less-fancy words, it’s fast. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will appear in character as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, unlike Jimmy Buffett, who you can only find at Universal CityWalk.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster is located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, also the home of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong (R.I.P. Kongfrontation), The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster. It looks too scary for this rollercoaster coward, so I’ll stick to the old school Jurassic Park: The Ride, thank you very much.

