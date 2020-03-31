Well, At Least ‘Venom 2’ Is Still On Schedule (For Now)

On Monday evening, Sony Pictures announced delays for three of its upcoming blockbusters as the coronavirus continues to drastically affect the global box office leaving studios in an unprecedented state of uncertainty. The three titles pushed back by Sony are Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Uncharted, which immediately raised concerns on social media that Venom 2 would no longer hit its October 2 release date.

However, both IGN and Deadline report that Sony is still holding strong on Venom 2‘s release date for the time being. While medical experts have cautioned that Covid-19 will be a health concern for the next one to two years, drastic social isolation measures could subside by the summer, but again, these are uncharted waters. If that optimistic outlook holds, Sony could be looking at a massive hit on its hands as eager fans flock to the theater after months of being trapped indoors and watching slew of anticipated blockbusters get pushed into 2021.

Here are just some of the strong reactions when it looked like Venom 2 was in trouble:

Can't BELIEVE Morbius has been postponed until March 2021. Please for the love of CHRIST do not move Venom 2, that will be my last and final nerve and then I'll be dead for the rest of 2020. See you in 2021. — The Brandalorian🎬 (@Squibo88) March 31, 2020

I swear on Venom 2's grave, Corona will pay pic.twitter.com/klO3YN79cf — Johan 🗿 (@Oh_Boy_Yeah) March 31, 2020

There’s gonna be carnage if Venom 2 gets delayed https://t.co/zwQejVDUT8 — Chris (@AdvancedSuit) March 31, 2020

I don't want my new movie Venom 2 to be delayed ever I really want it to see it this year in October as possible #Venom2 pic.twitter.com/0aIcPwxuzU — Cody Pette (@CodyPette) March 31, 2020

Me when Venom 2 and The Batman get delayed pic.twitter.com/VCWKhBWC33 — Draven (@DravenREBORN47) March 31, 2020

And here are the cries of joy when the smoke cleared and Venom 2 was still standing. For now.

when Venom 2 isn’t delayed pic.twitter.com/rh2WbjjuYY — Albert Ching (@albertxii) March 31, 2020

I hope venom 2 is the first movie to come out after quarantine ends and everyone is so starved for content that it becomes the highest grossing movie ever https://t.co/OI8DEpbNER — David 🌹 (@realcountdrac) March 31, 2020

me when venom 2 is still coming out in october pic.twitter.com/bOqbnIJ1ri — andy❕ (@psthumous) March 31, 2020

ill fight the police barehanded to get my ass in a seat for venom 2. dressed in full hazmat suit. sipping on disinfectant like it’s soda. whatever it takes https://t.co/o4MK30q6J7 — julia (@sportsballjulia) March 31, 2020

With Tom Hardy reprising his role as Venom/Eddie Brock, the sequel directed by Andy Serkis will feature the symbiotic anti-hero facing off against Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in a showdown that comic book fans have been waiting to see on screen since the ’90s. There are also reports that the film could also feature another villain, Shriek, who has a long, complicated history with Carnage that could stir things up.

Spider-Man fans are also curious to see if Sony and Marvel’s new agreement will officially mesh the MCU and Sony’s Spider-verse by allowing Tom Holland to make a cameo. He was originally supposed to appear in the first Venom, but Marvel’s Kevin Feige pulled the plug even after the scene was already filmed. However, this time around, the studios are on friendly, more collaborative terms, so anything is possible.

