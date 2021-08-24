The return of moviegoing — which is to say people paying cash money to watch motion pictures in motion picture theaters — hasn’t gone as swimmingly as Hollywood hoped. Audiences still seem reluctant to return. Part of it may be due to the pandemic, which still rages. Part of it could be due to the fact that many of these films are also debuting on streamers, sometimes as part of subscriptions. With the appearance of the Delta variant, some studios delayed some upcoming titles. One of them is Sony, who two weeks ago bumped Venom: Let There be Carnage, due in September, a mere three weeks. Now it’s possible it may get nudged quite a bit further.

A new report by Vulture finds multiple sources telling them the studio that they may be planning to delay the Tom Hardy-led comic book sequel all the way to January 21 of next year. That, mind you, is the same date as Morbius, the Jared Leto vampire-superhero opus. Venom 2 was mysteriously MIA at the Las Vegas’ ongoing CinemaCon, the annual gathering for movie theater chain execs. But, Vulture’s sources claim, may simply announce the move at the end.

“They didn’t want to flash to exhibitors that they’re scared of the early fall,” said one source. “Why would you move it three weeks? Buys you nothing.”

Sony declined to comment on Vulture’s reporting, and as of now it’s still due on October 15, having been moved from September 24. But it’s not the only movie that was recently bumped. Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog was recently pulled from its September release date, while Sony sold Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, its fourth and last in the series, to Amazon.

But not all is bleak. Dune and Top Gun: Maverick are still holding fast to their fall release dates, as is the Bond film No Time to Die. Vulture does claim Marvel’s Eternals may be bumped should Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, due September 3, underperforms.

Anyway, please get vaccinated. And even if you are, wear a mask. Movies are great and we all want them back, but living is even better.

(Via Vulture)