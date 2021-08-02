The new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is here. Yummy.

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) has one major rule for Venom: “No eating people.” Unless you’re Hannibal Lecter, that seems easy enough. But rules were meant to be broken. After establishing his “do not snack on humans” edict, Eddie lets Venom go to town during what looks like a climatic battle against “a red one,” fellow symbiote Carnage who is using the body of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) as its host. “You need to come out right now,” Eddie tells Venom. “I will let you eat everybody.” That’s all the convincing Venom needs — and after watching the trailer above, I’m convinced Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be one of the best comic book movies of the same year.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens on September 24.