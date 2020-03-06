You don’t have to love Glenn Danzig’s music (The Misfits, Samhain, Danzig) to enjoy his public persona, though it probably helps. There was the picture of Danzig buying kitty litter. There was the story about the pile of bricks he had in his yard, infuriating his neighbors, which I’m proud to see resurface and make the internet rounds every few years. The beauty of Danzig is that you can juxtapose an evil goth punk with virtually any mundane situation and it will always be funny.

Glenn made his feature directorial debut last year with Verotika. It premiered at a Chicago’s Cinepocalypse genre festival screening, to which Danzig himself was 40 minutes late. Now it’s available to rent (or buy!) on Amazon Prime.

The first thing you should know about Verotika is that it’s a film adaptation of Glenn’s own comic book, Verotik. Verotik was reportedly named for “a portmanteau created by Danzig from the words ‘violent’ and ‘erotic.'” Ah, that explains it.

If you flip on Verotika and wonder why it looks so much like a porno, it’s probably partly because it’s already been one (Danzig’s comic inspired 2006’s Grub Girl, starring Brittney Sky, Charmaine Star, Teanna Kai, Eva Angelina, and GiGi). And also because it stars exclusively women who either are, or look extremely like, porn stars.

I would love to say that however bad you’re thinking Verotika is, it’s worse, but it’s hard to know what “bad” means when you’re discussing a Glenn Danzig film. Certainly, the sets are cheap, the acting is atrocious, the construction inept, and the stories laughable, but this is, after all, a guy who named his record company after a movie directed by famously inept filmmaker Ed Wood and released many songs that sound like he just set one of his B-movie posters to music — as exemplified by “Return of the Fly” (a song that, like many of his songs, kicks ass, for what it’s worth). That being said, I don’t believe Danzig has ever done anything deliberately for laughs. Thus, it seems unlikely that laughs were his goal here (the same is mostly true of True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, for what that’s worth).

Verotika consists of a series of vignettes, Tales From The Crypt-style, introduced by an Elvira-esque hostess named Morella (Kayden Kross) who refers to us as “my darklings.” Morella introduces herself by gorily gouging out a bound woman’s eyes while the woman begs and shrieks. Then she presents the first segment: “The Albino Spider Of Dajette.”

This one opens with two extremely porny-looking actors making out on an extremely porny-looking set (the couch has a cover over it, as if they had to shoot this quick before mom came home). The woman (Ashley Wisdom, possibly Danzig’s girlfriend) wears a hot pink pixie wig, and they both speak in wildly inconsistent French accents, because this vignette is supposed to be set in Paris. When the male character finally gets the female character’s shirt off, we see that her mondo bazooms (the casting director’s description, I assume) have eyeballs instead of nipples! tWiStED!

“Your tits, zey are looking at me!” the man sputters. “Oh no, not again!” the woman groans.

This is basically all of Verotika in a nutshell — a series of violent rape fantasies with child-like, Scooby-Doo dialogue and a heavy dose of the surreal.