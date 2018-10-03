Christian Bale Transforms Into Dick Cheney In The Trailer For Adam McKay’s ‘Vice’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.03.18 2 Comments

Christian Bale, the king of on-screen transformations, packed on 40 pounds to play then-Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice. He gained the weight by gorging on “lots of pie,” which honestly doesn’t sound that bad. Besides, all that delicious pie-eating will pay off if he’s again nominated for Best Supporting Actor, which happened the last time he worked with writer and director Adam McKay (who, himself, was up for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay).

Vice also stars Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Alison Pill and Lily Rabe as Mary and Liz Cheney, Tyler Perry as Colin Powell (!), and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, who tells Cheney that “you’re my vice” in the teaser trailer above. “Well, George, I’m a CEO of a large company,” Cheney responds. “And I have been Secretary of Defense. And I’ve been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job. However, if we came to a different understanding, I can handle the more mundane jobs: overseeing bureaucracy, military, energy, and foreign policy.” With only a moment of hesitation, Bush replies, “Yeah, right. I like that.”

And the rest is, as they say, shooting-a-guy-in-the-face history.

Vice explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.

Vice opens on December 25.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale
TAGSAdam McKayCHRISTIAN BALEVICE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 24 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 day ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP