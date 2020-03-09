Vin Diesel is currently promoting his new movie Bloodshot, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping him from dropping hints about his other superhero work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While sitting down with Comic Book, Diesel offered a cryptic tease about what to expect from Groot in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

“I only have two words about that character and it is ‘Alpha Groot.'”

Diesel wasn’t joking. Those were literally the only two words he had to say about the humanoid tree’s final form in the new Guardians movie, but it was already enough to get fan speculation buzzing about an on-screen version of King Groot and maybe one adorable possibility.

Vin Diesel said that Groot is going to become “Alpha Groot”, so it looks like we’ll probably get something like King Groot where he’s just an absolute unit pic.twitter.com/c6naO3eGXT — Zayniac, Jack (-_•) (@ZayniacJack) March 9, 2020

Can you imagine Alpha Groot training an army of clone Baby Groots pic.twitter.com/z3NlwKDHtv — Josh (@joshtwitch_) March 9, 2020

But Diesel’s revelation didn’t stop with Alpha Groot. The actor also confirmed to Comic Book that the Guardians of the Galaxy will make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder only to realize way too late that he maybe shouldn’t have said that:

“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” Diesel said during an interview in promotion of his upcoming Bloodshot movie. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.” As Diesel himself points out, this is the first time such news has been confirmed. “That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

If Diesel is correct that Taika Waititi wants a Guardians cameo in Love and Thunder, then we could be seeing a change of tune about Thor appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As of now, Gunn has stated that his script wouldn’t be affected by the events of Avengers: Endgame, which seemingly ruled out a cameo from the God of Thunder especially with his fourth film happening before the third Guardians. However, Chris Pratt has said the door is still open, and if there’s already collaboration happening between the two films like Diesel suggests, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some hammer-swinging when GOTG Vol. 3 finally hits theaters.

