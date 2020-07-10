Who should play Vernita Green’s daughter in Kill Bill 3? Vivica Fox’s suggestion is perfection. Of course, this all assumes that Quentin Tarantino will circle back to that franchise after a few decades. He’s talked about it a lot over the years, but his auteur ways have led him down other paths, like toward killing Nazis taking out Manson goons. Still, Tarantino left himself with a perfect set-up for the movie, since Uma Thurman’s The Bride/Black Mamba let the daughter of Vernita Green/Copperhead know that, if she still felt bitter over her mom’s death one day, to come and find her.

Fans hope that day will arrive, and Fox feels the same way. Via IndieWire, the Set It Off actress spoke with NME this week about the possibility of original actress Ambrosia Kelley returning. If that doesn’t happen, she’d like Zendaya to pick up the knives:

“I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on the actress who plays my daughter to grow up a little bit. But then I was doing an interview and they asked, ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like, ‘No, Ambrosia!,’ but they meant an established actress. So I went, ‘Zendaya!’”

Fox believes that adding Zendaya to a third movie would not only greenlight it instantly in a studio’s eyes but spur Tarantino to fast-track this thing. “How hot would that be?,” Fox asked. Agreed. Zendaya’s effortlessly cool and would surely be up to going toe-to-toe with Uma. A campaign must be started. Get it in front of Tarantino’s eyeballs.

