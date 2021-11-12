It’s probably no secret to anyone who has ever watched one of his movies that David Fincher is an unabashed cinephile. His commitment to the craft is evident in every second of every frame he has ever shot, starting right from the opening credits. Which is why so many of the three-time Oscar nominee’s fellow film geeks are anxiously awaiting the debut of Voir, a new docuseries for Netflix by Fincher and filmmaker/frequent collaborator David Prior, which they describe as “a series of visual essays celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen.”

Told with the help of a half-dozen writers and film critics—including Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone, and Tony Zhou—Voir will go beyond the surface layer of some of the most iconic films ever made to show that movies are much more than just a series of pretty moving pictures. As we’re told in the trailer, “Some of our greatest cinema challenges us to really confront our own hearts in the safety of that darkened theater. That’s part of the purpose of filmmaking.”

Among the more iconic films seen in the trailer are Jaws (of course), Citizen Kane, Easy Rider, The Shining, Bonnie & Clyde, The Matrix, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Raging Bull, Network, Amadeus, The Karate Kid, Superman: The Movie, Mad Max: Fury Road, Kill Bill, Trading Places, Taxi Driver, The Godfather, Rosemary’s Baby, A Clockwork Orange, Goodfellas, The Conversation, Lawrence of Arabia, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Jaws again. All these and more will be part of the discussion about the ways in which cinema becomes a reflection of society and the people who inhabit it, and the power film has to influence entire generations.

For Fincher, Voir is a perfect follow-up to Mank, which was written by Fincher’s father, and told the fascinating story of the many challenges Herman J. Mankiewicz faced in writing the first draft of Citizen Kane—the Holy Grail of movies for film geeks.

Voir will premiere on Netflix on December 6, 2021. You can watch the trailer above.