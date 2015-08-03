A Look Into The Claims That Walt Disney Was Anti-Semitic

Walt Disney built a billion-dollar company by acting like everyone’s grandpa. And, just like your grandpa, he was reportedly intolerant against people who weren’t exactly like him.
In the 1940s, Disney aligned himself with the Motion Picture Alliance for the Preservation of American Ideals, a long winded-way of saying, “Get the Jews and Commies out of Hollywood,” and promoted a movie from German filmmaker and noted Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl.
Famed Disney animator Art Babbitt also once claimed:
In the immediate years before we entered the war, there was a small, but fiercely loyal, I suppose legal, following of the Nazi party… There were open meetings. Anybody could attend, and I wanted to see what was going on myself. On more than one occasion, I observed Walt Disney and [lawyer] Gunther Lessing there, along with a lot of prominent Nazi-afflicted Hollywood personalities. Disney was going to meetings all the time. (Via)
Unlike Der Fuehrer’s Face, the Donald Duck short that ends with tomatoes thrown into Hitler’s face, this scene, from 1933’s Three Little Pigs, doesn’t help Walt’s didn’t-distrust-Jews cause.
While Disney has tried to bury Song of the South as much as possible, they have no problem using the film’s main song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” any chance they get. Even Hannah Montana covered it. Just odd for something that was originally performed by a literal Uncle Remus.
Walt was anti-Semitic, racist and pals with Joe McCarthy as was a lot of Hollywood.
There is a British documentary called, “Secret Life of Walt Disney,” that interviewed people who knew Uncle Walt. There is plenty of evidence he was a rabid anti-semite. I wouldn’t listen to a bunch historical revisionists who don’t know what they’re talking about and go with people who know him. (Source: DisneyHub(dot)blogspot(dot)com. See Morty Mouse Club tab.)
Great article… “pretty much every first hand source agrees that he wasn’t anti-semitic… but if he were alive today, the jew-hating basted would probably just say ‘everyone hated Jews back then!’ & hide behind other racists from that era”.
