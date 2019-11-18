Over the weekend, Justice League stars Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck added their voices to the growing chorus of fans demanding the release of the still-mysterious “Snyder Cut” of the movie. For a few years, the existence of this cut was fabled, until Kevin Smith warmed up the crowd before Jason Momoa chimed in to say that he’d seen the actual thing. The actor who portrays Aquaman declared that the cut is “ssssiiicccckkkkkk,” and he later showed off a siiick filmed incident that never materialized in the 2017 (maligned) theatrical cut.

This renewed push for the Snyder Cut has been ongoing since at least June, which is when fans began begging Warner Bros. new CEO, Ann Sarnoff, to unleash the cut. What will actually happen, though? Hollywood Reporter reveals that “insiders” claim that “no announcement is imminent.” In other words, the door’s not fully closed, and perhaps the teasing shall continue?

For his part, Snyder (who left the production due to a family tragedy with Joss Whedon carrying it to completion) appears to be thrilled at this show of support from his actors. “This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong,” he tweeted after Gadot threw down.

Likewise, “Neither can Batman,” he declared after Affleck formally joined the cause.

One could easily argue that all of this might be part of a marketing scheme, but if it is, it’s an admittedly brilliant one. Did one ever imagine such a huge groundswell for Zack Snyder’s work on a comic book movie after his divisive takes sparked an ominous grittying-up of the DCEU? What a strange world we live in today, with a post-Snyder squid-hoax boosting up another franchise in which he formerly dabbled. 2019 sure is a strange year, and it ain’t over yet.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)