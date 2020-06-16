For the first time in its decades-long history, there will be no San Diego Comic-Con this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But just like SDCC fixture Bender building his own theme park, Warner Bros. is hosting its own comic-con, minus the blackjack.

On August 22, Warner Bros will launch DC FanDome, a “free, global, 24-hour virtual convention” with “special programming, panels, and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, and games,” according to the convention’s official website. Those who “attend” will hear from the cast and creators of DC titles, like Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Teen Titans GO!, Watchmen, and Wonder Woman 1984, as well as the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League. Just what it needs, more online attention.

“There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. “With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

Fans are being asked to “show us your cosplay, makeup, tattoos, and your own Batcave,” although maybe not that last one. No one needs to see this guy’s cave.

(Via DC)