Warner Wants A Woman To Direct The Wonder Woman Movie

So, as part of their ridiculously ambitious plan to suddenly start making two major superhero movies a year, Warner Bros. finally broke down and decided, what the hell, let’s do that Wonder Woman movie everyone wants. Great news! Except, given Wonder Woman’s heavy involvement in Justice League, many had the gnawing fear that Zack Snyder might be heavily involved in the movie, and you really don’t want Zack Snyder anywhere near your lady-starring action movie [side-glances at Sucker Punch].
Well, more good news – according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Is looking for a woman to direct Wonder Woman’s first movie. Of course, the decision is partially WB covering their W-Butts…
“Oh, nobody watched the Wonder Woman movie? Way to screw it up, ladies.”
…but still, it’s the right choice, and a nice, high-profile opportunity for a female director.
That said, there’s some question as to who could step into the role, as there aren’t really a lot of women directing blockbuster summer action movies. Of course, the top name being thrown around is Kathryn Bigelow, but it seems like she’s into slightly more cerebral fare these days. Angelina Jolie is another strong contender – if she was a few years younger, she’d probably be playing Wonder Woman, and she’s got solid directing chops. My personal pick would be Mary Harron, the director of American Psycho and lots of episodes of your favorite cable dramas. Ultimately though, I’m going to guess a former Disney/Pixar animation director gets poached for the job. Jennifer Lee, the co-director of Frozen, perhaps?
Who would you have direct Wonder Woman? You don’t have to stick to lady directors – feel free to name anyone you think would really nail a female-led superhero movie.
I wonder how soon trolls do a ddos on the Warner brothers site
My concern with a Wonder Woman movie is that she has no core inner conflict, so what’s the story going to be about? Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Iron-Man, and Thor all have huge daddy issues that drive them. The whole X-Men story is an allegory about racism. Original recipe Wonder Woman was motivated by Steve Trevor’s penis, and Wonder Woman Tha Remix is off-brand Athena.
Green Lantern had hot chicks and flashy special effects and huge marketing, and it fucking sucked. I want Wonder Woman to be great, but I don’t think WB/DC is up for the job.
The New 52 WW run thus far has been amazing, and has a great cast of characters to adapt and discuss the concept of being born into a family against your will.
I think the Steve Trevor relationship could be a good core if they modernized it and took out some of the veiled kinky stuff — romance and superheroes mix well as evidenced by the Spider-Man movies.
@Nate Birch
That would be a tricky needle to thread. Somebody’s got to be the bitch in the relationship, and neck beards won’t like it if it’s Steve (it should totally be Steve), and it damn sure can’t be WW.
*Does* somebody need to be the bitch in the relationship?
No one needs to be the bitch, but writing an exciting and compelling story where Steve Trevor doesn’t steal Wonder Woman’s thunder while at the same time not being Ducky is that tricky needle.
Is DC going to take the time to write that or are they going to spend it on invisible planes and bullets bouncing off magic bracelets?
I could see Patty Jenkins (Monster), who was supposed to direct Thor: The Dark World. Also Michelle Maclaren, who’s done a ton of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones
Yeah, I was trying to think of some TV directors — Michelle Maclaren is a good pick.
Lexi Alexander and Wonder Woman blows up Ares in mid-air with a rocket launcher. I just wrote the greatest movie ever. *accepts large sacks of money*
Any woman they get to direct this is gonna be seen as a political choice regardless of how talented she might be (and there are plenty of talented female directors). Unless that person has a strong burning desire to do it I don’t know if it’s worth all the hassle.
That being said, Michelle Maclaren would seem a likely candidate. The guy who directed Thor 2 (Alan Taylor) was also a GOT vet so I’m sure she’s being considered. I think Neil Marshall would do a great job with it. He’s solid as they come AND has directed some female-centric action (The Decent, Doomsday, Centurion) with varying degrees of success. He’s also directed the Battle of Black Water episode of GOT, one of the best thus far.
I’m sure it’s been mentioned before but there was a really good DC Animated WW movie a few years ago that would make a great live action story. It has the fish out of water aspect that is inevitable with this kind of character yet doesn’t make Diana a joke because of it. It also has Steve Trevor being a competent addition in a Han Solo-ish supporting role and is in no sense a “bitch”.
Shonda Rhimes. That way we can see nerds lose their shit.
I’d say Nora Ephron, but she died…
Too bad they can’t get James Cameron. Who better to direct a female badass?
Kathryn Bigelow, his ex wife.
Kathryn Bigelow. End of discussion.
Felicia Day.