Watch The Trailer For ‘Dark Places,’ The Twisted New Movie From The Author Of ‘Gone Girl’

#Charlize Theron
Life & Culture Editor
06.18.15 2 Comments

If Gone Girl’s twists and tricks kept you on the edge of your seat (the book’s great, too), you’re going to be pretty excited to tear into the trailer for Dark Places, a murder mystery starring Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult. The film, which centers around a woman whose entire family was mysteriously murdered when she was a child, is based on the book of the same name by Gillian Flynn. I read it only a few weeks ago and if the movie’s even half as good as the whodunnit in print, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

