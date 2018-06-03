Disney’s hopes that Solo: A Star Wars Story would pick up speed on positive word of mouth and rebound after its disappointing opening weekend were scuttled by a 66 percent tumble in its second weekend. It still held on to first place but took a nosedive, scoring only $29 million. It’s earned around $148 million after 10 days, which is less than Rogue One earned in its first three days of release.
Is it Star Wars fatigue? Or is there something else at play here? The movie may not be earth-shattering, but it’s still fun, and I remain perplexed as to why the Star Wars faithful would not want to come out for a Han Solo film, even if it does lack Harrison Ford.
Should Disney worry about future Star Wars films, or just the stand-alone films? Or is this limited to only Solo? Because things aren’t faring any better overseas, where Solo performed weakly in China and is otherwise experiencing a lackluster box-office performance elsewhere. Disney has to be a little worried about their franchise, considering that its beginning to show wear and tear after only five films under the Disney banner, with at least seven more films in the works. But then again, maybe we’ll look back on Solo as the Thor: The Dark World of the Star Wars universe, the movie where Disney realized that an “OK” film won’t hack it and redouble their efforts to put out a better product (again, not that Solo was bad. It just wasn’t necessary).
It’s a finals weekend. That could account for the drop in box office. And sorry but since every movie opening must be judged by only the top earnings for that weekend, every single film that opened this weekend is not considered a total flop. Sorry films, you all failed to break the highest record available, so you’re the worst flop ever. Sorry Upgrade, you’re a total flop and obviously no one wants to see your film. Avengers Infinity War? Flop. You failed to break your own record in your sixth week of release, and so you too are a flop. Black Panther? Still in theatres? Well, sorry, since you failed to break any records and your revenue as dropped from all time records, you are now a flop. Such promise, only to fall so flat at the end, by not increasing on your opening record breaking totals. That’s how things are judged now in the critic world. Sorry filmakers, no all time records broken? Then you fail.
Or, you know, the term “flop” still applies to a movie that doesn’t earn back its budget which is going to apply to Solo and Action Park.
“Is it Star Wars fatigue? Or is there something else at play here?”
Yes, there is. Despite what some people think, the people who hated The Last Jedi aren’t just a few internet trolls who hate anything with a female or a minority in it. There are actually quite a lot of people (from all demographics) who have chosen to protest the direction Star Wars is going by keeping their money in their own pockets instead of giving it to Lucasfilm.