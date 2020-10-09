There are many perfectly valid reasons to have an issue with Mel Gibson, especially if you’re Jewish, a woman, gay, Mexican, Black, or Weird Al Yankovic.

The Grammy-winning “Albuquerque” singer (it’s not his most well known song, but I will take any excuse to mention “Albuquerque” that I can get) recently caught wind of Gibson’s new film, Fatman, in which he plays a drunk and angry Santa Claus who’s being hunted by Justified favorite Walton “John Bronco” Goggins. “Why didn’t they just call the new Mel Gibson vehicle “Weird Al’s Intellectual Property: The Movie’?” Yankovic tweeted, along with artwork for “The Night Santa Went Crazy,” a violently jolly single from Bad Hair Day, and “Fatman,” a cartoon that appeared on The Weird Al Show.

He is correct to be upset, even if he’s joking, as “The Night Santa Went Crazy” is a perfect song and Gibson inspires headlines like, “How Does Mel Gibson Still Have a Career?” (Do not answer that question. It’s too depressing to consider.)

Why didn’t they just call the new Mel Gibson vehicle “Weird Al’s Intellectual Property: The Movie”? pic.twitter.com/bwO0l1Zyo4 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 9, 2020

If Gibson’s next movie involves fly rabbis, we’ll know Yankovic is on to something. Here’s more on Fatman.

To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin (Walton Goggins), hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. ‘Tis the season for Fatman to get even, in the action-comedy that keeps on giving.

Fatman comes out on November 17, but The Weird Al Show is available right now!