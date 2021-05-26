Today is a great day for fans of Sam Richardson, which is to say, it’s a great day for everyone. The Detroiters / I Think You Should Leave / Veep / BoJack Horseman legend popped up in the trailer for Chris Pratt’s science-fiction blockbuster The Tomorrow War. He’s also front and center in the Werewolves Within trailer.

Based on the video game of the same name, director Josh Ruben’s horror-comedy stars Richardson as a forest ranger and new arrival to the snowy town of Beaverfield, where everything is a little “questionable,” as the friendly mail carrier played by Milana Vayntrub puts it. What she means to say is, there’s a werewolf on the loose and it’s on the gun-packing residents to fight back. Here’s the official plot summary:

After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Werewolves Within, which also stars Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler, premieres in theaters on June 25 and on digital on July 2. Watch the trailer below.