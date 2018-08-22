The Best Movies On Hulu Right Now, Ranked

Paramount

While it may live in the shadow of other better-known streaming services, Hulu, once regarded simply as “that TV thing,” has managed to maintain itself as a viable competitor in terms of offering a great variety of content online. This includes an impressive selection of quality movies, but it’s not always easy to browse through their catalog if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Which begs the question: What is the best movie on Hulu right now? From iconic classics to contemporary indie fare, here’s a look at the 30 best films available to stream, ranked.

1. Taxi Driver (1976)

Run Time: 114 min | IMDb: 8.3/10

Director Martin Scorsese’s neo-noir chronicles one lonely cab driver’s slow descent into madness. A Vietnam vet with a bad case of insomnia, Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) takes a job driving a taxi during the graveyard shift in pre-Guiliani New York City. After crossing paths with an underaged prostitute, Iris (Jodie Foster), he becomes obsessed with the idea of saving her, and proves he’s willing to go to any lengths to do so. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but lost to Stallone’s boxer epic Rocky.

2. Let The Right One In (2008)

Run Time: 115 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

Director Tomas Alfredson shrugged off the conventions of vampire movies when he crafted a disarmingly charming tale that focuses on the unusual friendship that develops between a bullied young boy, Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) and a vampire girl Eli (Lina Leandersson). Based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist (who also penned the screenplay) the film received near-universal acclaim, winning multiple awards across the globe. It was remade in 2010 as Let Me In, which managed to be considered a successful endeavor that stayed true to the original while differentiating itself enough to stand on its own.

3. I, Tonya (2017)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

As flashy and over-the-top as the sequin-spandex numbers that graced the ice back in the ’80s, I, Tonya manages to straddle a thin line. It’s both a biopic of one of the most notorious female athletes in the history of figure skating and a raucous comedy intent on mocking everything troubling about American culture at the time. Margot Robbie is brilliant in her role – playing a woman tortured by talent and her inability to capitalize on it – and you can literally hear Allison Janney chewing every scene she’s in as Harding’s narcissistic, chain-smoking mother. Plus that parrot bite is as funny as you could hope.

